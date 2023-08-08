Ayro (AYRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,147.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.

Ayro Stock Performance

AYRO stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Ayro has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.45.

Institutional Trading of Ayro

Ayro Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYRO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ayro during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ayro by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

