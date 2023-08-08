Ayro (AYRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,147.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million.
Ayro Stock Performance
AYRO stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Ayro has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 3.45.
Ayro Company Profile
Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
