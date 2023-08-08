Piper Sandler Raises Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $13.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NYSE CHGG opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Chegg by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chegg by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

