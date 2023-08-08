Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBPH

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $568.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Theravance Biopharma had a net margin of 1,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $26,145.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 367,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,356.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,756 shares of company stock valued at $93,739 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.