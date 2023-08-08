Barclays Increases Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $28.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

VECO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

VECO stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

