RxSight’s (RXST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on RxSight from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on RxSight from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RxSight from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Get RxSight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXST

RxSight Stock Down 4.1 %

RXST opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. RxSight has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $979.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 12.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 108.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1,072.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 152,702 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 13.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.