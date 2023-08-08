PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of PWSC opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -162.06 and a beta of 0.93. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

In other PowerSchool news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $86,153.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $52,999.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $86,153.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,623,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PowerSchool by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in PowerSchool by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.