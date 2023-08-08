Blue Apron (APRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th.

Blue Apron Price Performance

Shares of APRN opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $98.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Blue Apron from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

