Blue Apron (APRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRNGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th.

Blue Apron Price Performance

Shares of APRN opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $98.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Blue Apron from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Apron

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Blue Apron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.