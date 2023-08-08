KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $76.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 459,348 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

