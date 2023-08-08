Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

