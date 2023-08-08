Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $207.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLOB. KeyCorp raised their price target on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. Globant has a 12-month low of $135.40 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 5,250.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,421,000 after buying an additional 521,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth $50,388,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

