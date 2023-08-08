Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.62% from the stock’s previous close.
MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
