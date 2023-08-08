Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 37 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.17 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 236.55, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

