HC Wainwright Increases Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Price Target to $10.00

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.75 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.54). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 278.29%. The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,569.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $173,517.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,569.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,486 shares of company stock valued at $499,290. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Energy Fuels

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,818,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,537,000 after buying an additional 208,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,269 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 48.5% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 4,284,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,275 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,136,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 773,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,129,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100,391 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.