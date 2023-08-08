Bailard Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

