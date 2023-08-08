Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 132.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,604,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Kyndryl stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

