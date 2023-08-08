Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.99. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

