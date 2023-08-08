GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
GT Biopharma Price Performance
GTBP stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.94.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma
GT Biopharma Company Profile
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
