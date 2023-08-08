GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

GT Biopharma Price Performance

GTBP stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. GT Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.94.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100,014 shares during the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

