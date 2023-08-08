Private Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $454.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $427.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

