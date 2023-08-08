Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 100,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 481.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 283.3% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 110,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.