Bailard Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIG opened at $164.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

