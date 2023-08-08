Paramount Global’s (PARA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 77,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 82,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

