Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.76% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.38. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 179.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 275.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

