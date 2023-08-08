Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.76% from the stock’s current price.
Viant Technology Price Performance
Shares of DSP stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.38. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $5.99.
Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
About Viant Technology
Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.
