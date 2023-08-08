Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.