Bailard Inc. Has $440,000 Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.75. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.29 and a 12 month high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

