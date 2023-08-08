Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $238,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

