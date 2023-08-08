Bailard Inc. Cuts Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Titan International worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:TWI opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a market capitalization of $767.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Titan International

Titan International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.