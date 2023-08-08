Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DCGO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

DocGo Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ DCGO opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. DocGo has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $942.61 million, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 0.88.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.19 million. DocGo had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $69,190.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,364,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,433,756.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 7,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $69,190.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,433,756.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Travers sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,063 shares of company stock worth $1,168,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCGO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DocGo by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in DocGo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

