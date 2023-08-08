Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRUS. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $85.04 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,605,000 after acquiring an additional 58,412 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

