Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COHU. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. Cohu has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $967,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the second quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cohu by 96.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

