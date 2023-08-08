CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

CRA International stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. CRA International has a 1-year low of $81.69 and a 1-year high of $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $757.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

