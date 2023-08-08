Critical Contrast: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Great Ajax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Great Ajax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Great Ajax 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.01%. Great Ajax has a consensus target price of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 44.58%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.05% 11.38% 3.95% Great Ajax -72.24% 1.69% 0.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Great Ajax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $143.10 million 6.36 $39.70 million $0.67 34.54 Great Ajax $35.64 million 4.50 -$15.01 million ($1.86) -3.67

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Ajax has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 123.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax pays out -43.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Great Ajax on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 212 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tigard, Oregon.

