Royal Bank of Canada Cuts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $163.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $136.65 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,489,381 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

