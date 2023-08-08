IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

IRIX opened at $2.00 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IRIDEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

