Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of HALL opened at $4.47 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $8.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.