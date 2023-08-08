Plug Power (PLUG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Plug Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plug Power Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Stories

