Tingo Group (TIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $851.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.00 million. Tingo Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 28.62%. On average, analysts expect Tingo Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TIO opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Tingo Group has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tingo Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Tingo Group, Inc engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments.

