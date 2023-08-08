FREYR Battery (FREY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect FREYR Battery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FREYR Battery Stock Performance
FREY opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $16.94.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.
