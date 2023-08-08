FREYR Battery (FREY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect FREYR Battery to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect FREYR Battery to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FREY opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. Morgan Stanley raised FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

