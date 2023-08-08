FGI Industries (FGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. FGI Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.55%.

FGI stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.40. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

