FGI Industries (FGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. FGI Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 14.55%.
FGI Industries Price Performance
FGI stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.40. FGI Industries has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FGI Industries
FGI Industries Company Profile
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FGI Industries
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.