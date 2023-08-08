Safeguard Scientifics (SFE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

NYSE:SFE opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Stories

