LiveOne (LVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. LiveOne has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.54 million. On average, analysts expect LiveOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. LiveOne has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVO. FMR LLC increased its position in LiveOne by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LiveOne by 34.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,534 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LiveOne by 48.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 339,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in LiveOne by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 85,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in LiveOne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveOne in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LVO

About LiveOne

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.