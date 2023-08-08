LiveOne (LVO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. LiveOne has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.54 million. On average, analysts expect LiveOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LiveOne Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. LiveOne has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LVO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveOne in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company.
About LiveOne
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
