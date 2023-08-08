Startek (SRT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Startek to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $92.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. On average, analysts expect Startek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRT opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Startek in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 13.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

