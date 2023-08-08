Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.29. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $541.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 121.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 54,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,668,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 305.9% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

