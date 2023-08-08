Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of LCUT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $10.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 245,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 121,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Further Reading

