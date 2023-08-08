PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.90. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 800 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $62,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,566,522.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

