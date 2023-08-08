StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Electromed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Electromed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $10.13 on Friday. Electromed has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $86.71 million, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMD. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electromed by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

