Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 741,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

