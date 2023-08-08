Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Omeros Stock Performance

Omeros stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Omeros has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Omeros

In other news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 139.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 31.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

