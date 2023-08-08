Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OMER
Omeros Stock Performance
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Omeros
In other news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,532.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 139.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 31.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.