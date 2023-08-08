RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

RadNet Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RDNT opened at $33.76 on Friday. RadNet has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,453.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $622,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,418.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,884 shares of company stock worth $1,373,113. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 180.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 15.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.