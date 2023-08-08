Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 15.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.