Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Adient from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 2.78.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adient will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adient

In other Adient news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 782.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Articles

